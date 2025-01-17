x

City of Edinburg shuts off water to Spring Valley subdivision for repairs

3 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 2:41 PM January 17, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg said water service at the Spring Valley subdivision will be shut off for repairs.

Residents living in that subdivision, located near Jackson Road and Chapin Street, will be the only ones affected.

The city said the repairs will take up to six hours and water service should return at around 6 p.m.

