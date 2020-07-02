City of Laredo reports 27th coronavirus-related death

The city of Laredo announced on Thursday that one more person died due complications related to the coronavirus – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 27.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a woman in her late-70s, who had underlying health conditions, died Wednesday – he was being treated at Doctor’s Hospital of Laredo.

As of noon on Thursday, a total of 9,717 people have been tested for COVID-19 – 7,006 of those tests have resulted negative, 1,703 have resulted positive, 1,008 test results are pending, 762 have recovered, 100 are currently hospitalized – 30 of which are in the ICU and 27 people have died.

“In order to safeguard legally-protected information, the City of Laredo is not publically releasing personal or identifiable information regarding any cases as it relates to COVID-19 testing, results or monitoring,” according to the release.