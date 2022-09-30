City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets

Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow.

McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots.

It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action.

"No, we're not opposed to pop-up markets," said McAllen resident Jack Edwards. "We think there's lots of areas that are more appropriate."

A business owner hosting a pop-up market is now required to ask for a permit from the city secretary. It will only be valid for 10 hours for one day. There are also space limitations; a business can still use its parking lot, but if the business is open, the market can only use 25 percent of the space. It goes up to 33 percent when the business is closed.

"All we want to do is grow and help the community,” said business owner Mariana Linaldi, who owns a flower shop.

Linaldi says she doesn't understand why city leaders don't see the potential in bringing in more tourism with pop-up markets.

"I believe the city of McAllen is kind of changing the rules according to the neighbor complaints instead of bringing us all together,” Linaldi said.

"I know McAllen is very pro-business and so we want to try and find a way to work to where everybody can coexist," said McAllen Assistant City Manager Michelle Rivera.

Rivera says that even though the new ordinance has been taken into effect, if anything isn't working properly or if there are still more complaints, the city will look into them and make changes as needed.