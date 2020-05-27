City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic

Hurricane season is set to start on Monday – this year the city of Mission is facing different challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak

Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza says planning for the sheltering process has been a challenge due to limited capacity rules.

Cardoza says current social distancing restrictions would only allow 125 people into a shelter that could normally hold 500.

He encourages the community to start planning for the hurricane season too by visiting the Department of Homeland Security’s Ready website.

