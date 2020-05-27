City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic
Hurricane season is set to start on Monday – this year the city of Mission is facing different challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak
Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza says planning for the sheltering process has been a challenge due to limited capacity rules.
Cardoza says current social distancing restrictions would only allow 125 people into a shelter that could normally hold 500.
He encourages the community to start planning for the hurricane season too by visiting the Department of Homeland Security’s Ready website.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
City of Mission faces challenges planning for hurricane season amid pandemic
-
No date set for drainage project for Weslaco neighborhood in flood prone...
-
Valley retiree jumps hurdles withdrawing from stimulus debit card
-
Hidalgo County religious leaders react to vandalism cases
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 26