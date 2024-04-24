City of Mission, police department to hold ceremony honoring victims of crime

The city of Mission is dedicating a week to the victims of crime and will hold a ceremony Wednesday night in their memory.

A new bench will also be unveiled to honor more than 30 victims. That bench will be placed at Bannworth Park. The city also planted trees last year to honor crime victims across the Rio Grande Valley.

The Mission Police Department has honored victims and survivors of a crime for a decade.

This week is dedicated to raising awareness about the rights, needs and support available for those affected nationwide.

According to data, last year, Mission police investigated more than 1,300 violent crimes. They want the community to know they are here to offer support and honor their loved ones killed.

"We don't want to forget these victims of these crimes. We don't want to forget them for family violence. We want them to know we are here and that our doors are always open to anybody to come and talk to someone," Public Information Officer Art Flores said.

Some of the resources offered to victims of crime include transportation to court, counseling and therapy. They also help with funeral expenses, shelter and emergency clothing if a victim needs it.

In order to receive help, victims and survivors of a crime must live in Texas and file a police report along with pressing charges.

Mission police has plans to hire 16 new officers to help fight crime. Last year, they saw a 23 percent decrease in crimes compared to 2022.

The ceremony is happening at the Mission Police Department starting at 6 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.