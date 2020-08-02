City of Peñitas shuts down 'all in-person activities and services' after more than 10 employees test positive for COVID-19

Facebook screenshot.

More than 10 city of Peñitas employees tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, forcing the city to shut down "all in-person activities and services" until further notice.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Peñitas tested its staff and has learned of positive cases of COVID-19. As a result, the City is closing down all in-person activities and services," according to a post on the city's Facebook page. "Employees who tested positive and those who might have been exposed are in quarantine as per CDC, state, and county guidelines."

City Manager Omar Romero said more than 10 employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten employees is a significant number for the city, which had just 41 employees in January, according to a list released under the Texas Public Information Act.

"City Hall and the Peñitas Public Library will remain closed to in-person activity and all city offices will be deep-cleaned," according to the Facebook post. "City operations and functions remain uninterrupted."

The city reminded all residents to call 911 to report emergencies. For non-emergency situations, residents should call (956) 581-3345.

"City officials, administration and staff wish all those stricken with COVID-19 a swift recovery and pray blessings of continued health and safety for our entire community," according to the Facebook post. "As a reminder, all residents are urged to continue practicing social distancing, stay home as much as possible, wear face coverings in public, practice good hygiene, do not have family gatherings, and do everything possible to stop the spread of this dangerous disease."