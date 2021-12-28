City of Pharr cancels New Year’s Eve ball drop due to COVID-19 concerns

Pharr city leaders canceled the city’s scheduled New Year’s Eve ball drop due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Concerned with the spread of the new Omicron variant and rising cases, city leaders know this is in the best interest of the community,” the city stated in a news release.

In the news release, Pharr city Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez urged citizens to continue practicing health and safety measures and reduce group gatherings.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our community, and the risk of hosting such an event is far too great at this time," Hernandez said in the release. "We urge everyone to continue to take all health and safety measures to help us stop the spread."