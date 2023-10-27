City of Pharr hosting 4th annual Trail of Terror

Tickets are sold out for the city of Pharr’s 4th annual Trail of Terror.

The final week of the event started on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and it runs through Halloween Day.

The event is being held at the Pharr Vangaurd Academy Nature & Birding Center, located at 1025 Richmond Dr.

The Vanguard Academy Public Charter School is not affiliated with the event.

Those able to get a ticket will travel through a “Spook Fest” featuring more than 100 Halloween characters.

Pharr city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez said the city is expecting around 4,000 people to show up over the next three days.

