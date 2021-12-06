City of Pharr planning for new international bridge

Pharr city leaders are moving forward with their international bridge expansion project— and they plan to break ground on the construction of a second bridge by the spring.

City leaders are planning to break ground on building a twin bridge between January and March of 2022.

"What the twin bridge will be in Pharr, it'll be right next to the current bridge, about ten feet apart and what it is, and it’s a three-mile bridge between the U.S. and Mexico and vice versa,” said Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan. “What this will do, it will give us 100 percent added capacity for truck traffic."

The twin bridge is expected to have four lanes for full cargo and passenger traffic.

"We would be the first bridge in the Valley to actually have a bridge adjacent to the current one," Bazan continued.

For now, the Pharr bridge is the only international bridge in Hidalgo County that allows cargo to pass through. And with the recent announcement of the Anzalduas International Bridge expanding operations for full cargo, Valley leaders are predicting a steady major economic growth regionally.

"There's going to be trade for everybody,” Bazan said. “The fact that there's other land port of entry other airports, other seaports, that are opening up and getting the federal funds and city funds to make this infrastructure, that is what is needed."

Bazan says construction on a set of new lanes in the import lot that would connect to the new twin bridge is scheduled to be complete by February.