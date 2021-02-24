City of Pharr to host COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic Friday
In a joint effort between the city of Pharr and Hidalgo County, a COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic is set for Friday, Feb. 26.
The clinic is for people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in Pharr on Friday, Jan. 29 and will take place at the Pharr Events Center located at 3000 North Cage Blvd.
Appointment times will stay the same and vaccination cards are required.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley residents continue boiling water following winter storm
-
Hidalgo County constable Precinct 3 sees increase in border crossings
-
Pharr Police Department launches investigations into alleged teen assault, police response
-
Beto O'Rourke visits RGV — distributes food and water to communities after...
-
COVID-19 related hospitalization drop in Hidalgo County