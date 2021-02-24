x

City of Pharr to host COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic Friday

By: KRGV Digital
In a joint effort between the city of Pharr and Hidalgo County, a COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic is set for Friday, Feb. 26.

The clinic is for people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in Pharr on Friday, Jan. 29 and will take place at the Pharr Events Center located at 3000 North Cage Blvd. 

Appointment times will stay the same and vaccination cards are required. 

