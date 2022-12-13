City of Santa Rosa to host free food distribution for residents
The city of Santa Rosa is having a free food giveaway Tuesday.
The giveaway is for Santa Rosa residents only.
It is happening at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.o
An ID and proof of residency is required.
