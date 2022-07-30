Civil rights groups accuse Operation Lone Star of racial profiling
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project are arguing Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to stop drug and human smuggling along the border backfired on Texans.
"It's targeted Hispanic communities,” Rep. Joaquin Castro said. “A lot of their time and effort is going to ticketing people for little things, rather than doing meaningful things. And all of it is so Greg Abbott can just say he did something about border security."
They're now asking the U.S. Department of Justice to look into claims of discrimination.
RELATED: Texas troopers are causing car chase fatalities and racially profiling drivers under Abbott’s border crackdown, complaint claims
