Classroom Door Poster Causing Concerns for Parents in Edinburg

EDINBURG – A graphic poster at a Rio Grande Valley high school is causing concern for some parents.

The classroom door at Edinburg High School depicts the Salem witch trials of 1692, and it’s based on a play by American playwright Arthur Miller.

The door is based on "The Crucible" and it shows one of the story's characters, an accused witch, the day she's being hanged.

The picture is generating hundreds of comments and more than 500 shares on Facebook.

One parent says she worries about the effects an image like this could have on students.

