Cleanup crews in Edinburg picking up debris following Hurricane Hanna
The city of Edinburg is working on cleaning up debris after Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley.
Ernesto Cerda was visited by Edinburg cleanup crews Monday to pick up leftover debris from the hurricane.
According to Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza the cleanup crews are expected to make similar visits to nearly all residents in the city by the end of the month.
Garza says residents need to separate their debris in an organized fashion such as construction debris versus regular brush.
For more information watch the video above.
