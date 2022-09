Clinica Festival Provides Free HIV Screenings

BROWNSVILLE - Planned Parenthood and the city of Brownsville teamed up Friday to help bring HIV awareness to the valley.

Free HIV Screenings were provided at the Clinica Festival.

Paula Saldana with Planned Parenthood said nationally a high percentage of patients with HIV were diagnosed in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tests are available at the Planned Parenthood clinics in Brownsville and Harlingen.

