Club gifts Quilts of Valor to 22 veterans at Alamo park
ALAMO – Twenty-two veterans at an Alamo RV park received Quilts of Valor from thankful neighbors.
The quilts took several days to make. They were made by a team of 25 members from the park’s creative quilters club.
It’s the second year they’ve given a Quilt of Valor to their fellow veterans.
Watch the video above for more information.
