Cluster of COVID-19 cases in Starr County may be linked to funeral

A cluster of new COVID-19 cases in Starr County may be linked to a funeral.

On Nov. 1, a funeral was held in Starr County for a father in his 20s.

The chapel was packed, said Deacon Benito Saenz, who estimated that more than 100 people attended.

The visitation took place at Sanchez Funeral home in Rio Grande City, Saenz said, and the burial took place at Ruben Solis Cemetery in La Grulla.

People who attended the funeral tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr County health authority, said several people tested positive. Saenz said he believed that eight people had tested positive.

"I don't want to say that, at this point, it's all related to the funeral. It may be related to a family cluster that was part of the funeral," Falcon said, adding later: "We're doing our homework on that."

