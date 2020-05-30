Community confused after vandalism on Hindu temple

Three places of worship in the Rio Grande Valley were vandalized this week. One of them was a Hindu temple.

According to 2017 Texas Demographic Center data, Asians make up less than 3 percent of the population here in the Valley. South Asians, even less.

There's only one temple in the Valley. After the vandalism many community members were left hurt, and confused.

Outside the temple gates were covered in blue spray paint. Random words like "killer," or "Holy Spirit." The gates are now painted over, but for some still serving as painful symbols of exclusion.

"You don't belong here, this is a white man country, and something like that."

That's just one of many things Kiran Desai says he's heard since he came to the U.S. He moved to the Valley almost 30 years ago and says people here have been nothing but friendly and accepting.

"First of all I was kind of in a shock. I did not believe that it could happen in this area."

