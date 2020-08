CON MI GENTE: Dip It by Pilar

Pilar Gonzalez is a business woman and a news anchor – but it's her love of cooking that has put her on the shelves of H-E-B stores all over the state of Texas.

Pilar is the founder of the gourmet sauce simply called Dip It by Pilar

She is also the weekend news anchor on Somos Noticias, a part of the KRGV family.

Using old family recipes, Pilar started her journey in the kitchen of her house.

