CON MI GENTE: The Pumpkin Patch

On a 75-acre ranch north of La Feria, the Treviño family is once again opening their pumpkin patch to the public.

The pumpkin patch at the T Ranch Cattle Co. offers hay rides, tea and kettle corn — plus plenty of pumpkins.

Admission costs $8 per person. Children 2 years old and younger are admitted free of charge.

