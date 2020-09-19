Concerned about high tides and weather conditions, Cameron County closes beach accesses
Cameron County closed beach accesses on Saturday amid concerns about weather conditions and high tides.
Cameron County closed Boca Chica Beach, Beach Access 3, Beach Access 4, Beach Access 5, Beach Access 6 and E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced in a news release.
County beaches on South Padre Island, including Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, remain open.
