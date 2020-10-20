Concerned about the coronavirus, Willacy County bans many Halloween activities
Willacy County announced Tuesday that many traditional Halloween activities — including haunted houses, door-to-door trick or treat and costume parties — will be prohibited because of COVID-19.
Together with the mayors of Raymondville, Lyford and San Perlita, the county announced Tuesday afternoon that many types of Halloween activities considered "Moderate and/or Higher Risk" would be prohibited from 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The following activities are prohibited, according to a joint proclamation signed by the mayors and County Judge Aurelio "Keter" Guerra:
Traditional door-to-door trick or treating
Trunk or treats events at parking lots
Attending crowded costume parties or indoor haunted houses
Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household
Traveling to festivals or activities outside the community
Instead, the county suggested lower-risk activities, including Halloween movie nights at home and virtual Halloween costume contests.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County explains process for reporting COVID-19 cases in schools
-
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites, plans to offer internet access
-
Candidates for Cameron County sheriff agree on need for change
-
Man stabbed in Weslaco, suspect in custody
-
Brownsville charter school employee accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl