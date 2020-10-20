Concerned about the coronavirus, Willacy County bans many Halloween activities

Willacy County announced Tuesday that many traditional Halloween activities — including haunted houses, door-to-door trick or treat and costume parties — will be prohibited because of COVID-19.

Together with the mayors of Raymondville, Lyford and San Perlita, the county announced Tuesday afternoon that many types of Halloween activities considered "Moderate and/or Higher Risk" would be prohibited from 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The following activities are prohibited, according to a joint proclamation signed by the mayors and County Judge Aurelio "Keter" Guerra:

Traditional door-to-door trick or treating

Trunk or treats events at parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties or indoor haunted houses

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people outside your household

Traveling to festivals or activities outside the community

Instead, the county suggested lower-risk activities, including Halloween movie nights at home and virtual Halloween costume contests.