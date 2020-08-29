Congressman, LULAC meet with U.S. Army secretary about deaths at Fort Hood

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and LULAC want the federal government to investigate a recent string of deaths at Fort Hood.

Cuellar and LULAC — the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights and advocacy organization — met with U.S. Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy to discuss the deaths and resulting investigations.

The meeting followed the deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Guillen's family said she reported being sexually harassed before she was murdered. Fernandes also reported sexual abuse before he was found dead.

Cuellar said he expects the results of the Army investigation will be presented to Congress.

