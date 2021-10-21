Construction for Bicentennial Blvd Extension to Hwy 107 Set to Begin
MCALLEN – A more than $12 million road project will soon start in McAllen. Soon, the Bicentennial Extension Project may decrease traffic for drivers.
A new extension of Bicentennial Boulevard will be constructed from Trenton Road to Highway 107.
Homeowners nearby are hopeful the extension will cut down commuting times.
The city manager expects the project will be complete in less than a year.
Watch the video above for the full story.
