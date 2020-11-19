Construction of border wall could change under new presidential administration

One home in Los Ebanos has become a pathway for immigrants trying to come into the country.

Tina Lopez, a landowner in Los Ebanos said usually groups of 5 to 6 immigrants will cross over into her backyard fence and hide around her house or under her deck.

Lopez has had to fix her fence twice due to this.

"My children live here, my grand children are here and I fear for their safety in the future," Lopez said.

When government surveyors asked Lopez if they could take parts of her property for the construction of the border wall she thought it would stop strangers from coming into her home.

Ricky Garza, a civil rights project attorney said the Trump Administration has sued hundreds of people in the Rio Grande Valley who have refused to sign away their land for this construction of the border wall.

"Many people are going into court without lawyers, many people are not being able to show up to court. And a lot of these cases end in default," Garza said. "The wall can be built even before the case is finished — There are 100 plus cases that are active right now. At the same time we know construction is moving forward.

This all could still happen unless the Biden administration cancel the contract that have already been signed for the border wall.

Contact the Texas Civil Rights Projects at 956-787-8171 for any questions about the Border Wall.

Watch the video for the full story.