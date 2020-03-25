Coronavirus drive-thru testing site open in Cameron County

BROWNSVILLE – A new coronavirus drive-thru testing site is open in Cameron County.

It’s located at the Brownsville Sports Park and it’s the second drive-thru testing site in the Rio Grande Valley. The other one is in Starr County.

At both sites, there are rules for those who get tested. There is a mandatory online prescreening process.

"I don't want there to be any confusion that this is anyone who wants a test gets a test. This is for those individuals who meet certain qualifications and certain symptoms where the likelihood is that they may be infected with this virus," says Trey Mendez, Brownsville mayor.

According to authorities, it usually takes 72 hours to get the results.