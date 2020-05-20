Coronavirus help center opens to assist Pharr residents

A coronavirus recovery center opened on Wednesday in Pharr to help residents with assistance. It’s located inside the Pharr Event Center.

Karina Lopez, the interim Pharr Chamber president, says the center is designed as an extension to the city’s 3-1-1 phone service.

Anyone who works or lives in Pharr can get city-related questions answered. Proof of address is required.

Call 956-402-4311 to schedule an appointment.