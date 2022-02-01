COVID-19 cases impacting law enforcement in Willacy County

Law enforcement in Willacy County is taking a hit due to COVID-19 cases.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is dealing with absences because of the virus, and officials say they've had to make adjustments to continue to serve the community.

Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar says the entire department is affected, even when only one person is out.

"It definitely hurts because we normally run three deputies per shift. We are a small agency, and we had to run at two deputies," Salazar said. "Our county is about 750 square miles, and so for two deputies to have to patrol those rural areas out there, it definitely is a little bit more challenging."

While Salazar says they have faced difficulties throughout the pandemic, the number of people calling in sick has decreased.

Watch the video above for the full story.