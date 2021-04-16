COVID-19 vaccination clinic underway in McAllen

Plenty of first-dosages of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remain available at a vaccination clinic that started early Friday morning in McAllen.

Currently no wait! Head on over to get your vaccine. This is first come, first serve clinic and NO pre-registering... Posted by City of McAllen TX Government on Friday, April 16, 2021

The clinic is being held at the McAllen Convention Center – located at 700 Convention Center Blvd. – and no pre-registration is required according to city spokeswoman Xochitl Mora.

The clinic will run until all the vaccine dosages have been distributed, Mora said.

All entering the clinic are asked to enter the convention center through the entrance on the intersection of 29th Street and Galveston Ave. and to bring filled out copies of the Hidalgo county registration documents which can be downloaded here.