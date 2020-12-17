x

COVID-19 vaccine trials continue in the Valley as frontline workers receive first doses of Pfizer's vaccine

By: Rudy Mireles

As health care workers across the Valley receive the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, trials for three other vaccine companies are underway in McAllen.

Finding diverse participants is a common problem for new vaccine trials.

In the Valley, 705 people enrolled in the Moderna Inc. vaccine trial, another 230 enrolled for AstraZeneca's. 

