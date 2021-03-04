Creating vaccine confidence in the Hispanic community

While more people continue to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Hispanic people are still facing a number of setbacks.

Researchers say the lack of information on the vaccine is one of the main issues for Hispanic people in the United States trying to get vaccinated.

Dr. Eva Galvez with the Virgina Garcia Health Center said Latinos tend to leave their homes for work.

"Latinos tend to work in essential jobs," Galvez said. "So they're exposed to the virus on a daily basis."

Researcher for the Kaiser Family Foundation Liz Hamel said many people worry they might not be able to obtain the vaccine from a place they trust.

But the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine said the thousands COVID-19 vaccines they have administered shows the community trusts the institution.

Dr. Leonel Vela with UTRGV School of Medicine said the commitment the university has received since the beginning has not changed.

Though there are still many people who have concerns about the vaccine, medical experts assure that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in slowing down the pandemic.

Experts recommend getting in touch with a trusted doctor, asking questions and seeing if your doctors has vaccines available in their office.