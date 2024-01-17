Crews on standby to rescue cold stunned sea turtles at South Padre Island

Sea turtles at South Padre Island are at risk due to another cold night is ahead.

When water temperatures drop to 55 degrees Fahrenheit or below, sea turtles slow down and go into a state of shock called cold stun.

“They can't react to those normal behaviors like moving their flippers and raising their heads, and they float to the top of the water,” Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said. “They know they should raise their head to breathe because they're not able to regulate their body temperature, and they go into a coma like stance."

Knight said her team rescued more than 15 cold stunned sea turtles on Tuesday.

The rescued turtles will stay at Sea Turtle Inc. until they are back to normal.

Knight says they can hold up to 80 sea turtles in the bathroom of their building, and are prepared to make room if needed for up to 10,000 turtles.

Sea Turtle Inc. also relies on volunteers to help.

To report a cold stunned turtle, call 956-243-4361 or email info@seaturtleinc.org.

More information on how you can help is available online.