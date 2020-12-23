CVS set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in Valley nursing homes
Assisted living facilities across the Valley are signing up with CVS Health to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and workers, next week.
CVS got the green light from the government for the vaccinations after the successes the company had setting up a network of 4,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the nation.
The vaccination effort is set to begin in Texas on Monday.
Watch the video for the full story.
