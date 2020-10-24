Cyber scams spread amid pandemic

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, cyber fraud and phishing scams have spread almost as fast as COVID-19.

"Scams are actually very prevalent," said Mahmoud K. Quweider, a professor of computer science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "They essentially — they prey on the trust that you have with your PayPal or your Netflix or your bank. So they take advantage of this by sending you what looks like a good email."

The emails contain malicious links or attachments.

Watch the video for the full story.