Democrats and Republicans in Hidalgo County agree on need for poll watchers

Both the Hidalgo County Democratic Party and the Hidalgo County Republican Party are searching for more poll watchers.

Candidates, political parties and supporters or opponents of ballot measures appoint poll watchers, who observe the voting process.

Adrienne Peña-Garza, the chairwoman of the Hidalgo County Republican Party, said a history of voter fraud in Hidalgo County makes poll watchers critical.

"We have had a history of voter fraud in Edinburg, in the west side of the county, in the east side — I mean, every election there's voter fraud in Hidalgo County," Peña-Garza said.

Norma Ramirez, the chairwoman of the Hidalgo County Democratic Party, also said that Hidalgo County needs poll watchers.

"We want somebody to be able to report things that are not being done correctly at the polling locations," Ramirez said.

