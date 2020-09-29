x

Dentist concerned by new TikTok challenge

Tuesday, September 29 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

Dr. Ricardo Muñoz isn't thrilled about the latest TikTok challenge.

Muñoz, a dentist, said he's concerned about a new TikTok challenge that encourages people to file their teeth.

"It goes under the list of: I can't believe I have to say this, but that's dangerous, what they're doing," Muñoz said, adding later: "It's also scary to think that it's something that they're trying to make popular on social media."

