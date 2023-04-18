Description of Suspect Vehicle Connected to Fatal Alamo Hit-and-Run Released

ALAMO – A description of a vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Alamo was released.

It happened Sunday, July 21 along westbound Frontage Road between Alamo and Cesar Chavez roads.

Authorities are looking for a blue, older 2000 – 2005 model, Chevy Silverado truck.

They believe the truck was involved in the death of 46-year-old Roger Cavazos.

Cavazos was riding a motorcycle when someone crashed into him then drove off.

Police also believe the truck has, or had, two stickers on the back window on the bottom, right side.

If you have any information, contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.