DHR Health healthcare workers treated to BBQ

The Edinburg Fire Department treated frontline medical workers to a BBQ Friday.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider and his fellow firefighters fired up the grill to make chicken fajitas, sausage and sides for more than 100 healthcare workers from DHR Health.

"Most of them have been here almost a year now, and they've been working six days a week, 12 hour days,” Edinburg Fire Marshal Omar Garza said. “And so we're real appreciative about what DHR and the nurses have done for the community and the first responders."

The south Texas style meal represented a token of appreciation from the Edinburg Fire Department for those who've been helping take care of the community throughout the pandemic.