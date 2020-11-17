DHR Health hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday

DHR Health will be hosting a virtual hiring event on Wednesday.

This will be in partnership workforce solutions to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The event will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with about 50 job openings.

To register for the event visit the DHR health website.

For more jobs and information available visit the Workforce Solutions website.

Watch the video for the full story.