DHR Health hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday
DHR Health will be hosting a virtual hiring event on Wednesday.
This will be in partnership workforce solutions to help those who have been impacted by the pandemic.
The event will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with about 50 job openings.
To register for the event visit the DHR health website.
For more jobs and information available visit the Workforce Solutions website.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Fence at Donna VFW destroyed, veterans seek answers
-
Documents detail how Atkinson profited from tablet deal at Rio Hondo ISD
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office hands out 500 free turkey dinners
-
Mercedes police officer struck by car, transported to hospital
-
911 down in Starr County, calls being routed to Zapata