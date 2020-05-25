DHR Health to host Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen heroes

On Monday morning, DHR Health in Edinburg will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony for veteran patients and staff to pay respect to fallen heroes.

A parade will take place at the rehabilitation hospital, a tribute by local law enforcement and first responders.

Tables are set up inside with items, each with a significant message and meaning to soldiers lost in combat, and an American flag in the entrance to each room to also honor veteran patients.

