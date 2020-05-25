DHR Health to host Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen heroes
On Monday morning, DHR Health in Edinburg will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony for veteran patients and staff to pay respect to fallen heroes.
A parade will take place at the rehabilitation hospital, a tribute by local law enforcement and first responders.
Tables are set up inside with items, each with a significant message and meaning to soldiers lost in combat, and an American flag in the entrance to each room to also honor veteran patients.
Watch the video above for the full story.
