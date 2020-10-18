District attorney encourages candidates to run clean campaigns, voters to report suspicious activity

When candidates are running for office in the Rio Grande Valley, it is common to hire politiqueras as part of their campaign.

A politiquera is a person who promotes a candidate among voters.

“When someone is going on throughout the neighborhoods and knocking on doors and asking for people’s support ... they’re working,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

However, Rodriguez said candidacy promotion can sometimes become a problem.

“When there’s some kind of bribe to influence someone to vote the way that person is asking them ... of course there’s a crime there, you know you are going to have voter fraud," Rodriguez said.

He said sometimes politiqueras get a bad reputation when they go above and beyond the call of duty of their responsibilities. This election cycle Rodriguez wants voters to speak up if they see or experience suspicious activity.

“If someone is doing that they should report it here to our office or to a law enforcement agency or to the attorney general office as well," Rodriguez said.

Officials say you can also report suspicious activity to the Texas Secretary of State.

Watch the video for the full story.