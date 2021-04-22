Dive teams search for evidence connected to Mercedes homicide
Dive teams were spotted in Mercedes searching a canal eight miles from where police found a teenager’s body over the weekend.
First responders from several Valley cities assisted with that search.
Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. of Mercedes and Esmeralda Chapa of Brownsville were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera, 19, of Weslaco.
RELATED: Police chief: Two arrested in connection with Mercedes homicide investigation
The two were arraigned Monday afternoon; a bond of one million dollars was set for each suspect.
Mercedes police found Olvera's body Saturday night inside a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Expressway 83.
Both suspects remain in jail.
More News
News Video
-
Advocates, state lawmakers voice opinions on anti-abortion bills in Texas
-
Immigration among key topics discussed at McAllen mayoral debate
-
Democratic lawmakers urge Gov. Abbott to release $19B in federal funding for...
-
Dive teams search for evidence connected to Mercedes homicide
-
Homicide investigation underway in Pharr