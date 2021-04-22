Dive teams search for evidence connected to Mercedes homicide

Dive teams were spotted in Mercedes searching a canal eight miles from where police found a teenager’s body over the weekend.

First responders from several Valley cities assisted with that search.

Guadalupe Ybarra Jr. of Mercedes and Esmeralda Chapa of Brownsville were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of Ruth Esmeralda Olvera, 19, of Weslaco.

The two were arraigned Monday afternoon; a bond of one million dollars was set for each suspect.

Mercedes police found Olvera's body Saturday night inside a vehicle on the 2100 block of West Expressway 83.

Both suspects remain in jail.