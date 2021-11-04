Doctor recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays
With pediatric Covid shots now available in the Valley, a doctor is pushing to get children vaccinated before the holidays.
“With many adults getting their booster shots and now children getting vaccinated, I am really hopeful we are getting back to normalcy,” UT Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Luis Ostrosky said.
According to the CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer shot.
The same applies for the just approved 5 to 11 age group.
A list of places offering pediatric doses is below.
|Provider name
|City
|County
|Doses Allocated
|Central Administration Building BISD
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|4,200
|St. Anthony Family Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|1,200
|Mindful Pediatrics
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|900
|Brownsville Kiddie Health Center
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Valley Doctors Clinic of Brownsville, PLLC
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Brownsville Childrens Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|600
|Healthy Tots of Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Advanced Urgent Care of Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Uptown Clinic PLLC
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Triangle Specialized Family Clinic
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|ABC Pediatrics- Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Boys And Girls Pediatric Clinic- Brownsville
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|The Children's Doctor
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Valleywide Pharmacy and DME Inc
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Brownsville Community Health Center
|Brownsville
|Cameron
|300
|Salinas Pharmacy
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|1,200
|City of Harlingen
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|900
|Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|900
|Muniz Rio Grande Pharmacy
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|300
|DSHS Harlingen (RE)
|Harlingen
|Cameron
|300
|Julian F Alvarez MD Pediatric Clinic
|Los Fresnos
|Cameron
|300
|Los Fresnos Pharmacy
|Los Fresnos
|Cameron
|300
|CCDHHS San Benito Nursing Office
|San Benito
|Cameron
|3,000
|Salinas Pharmacy Inc
|San Benito
|Cameron
|1,200
|Batta Pediatric Clinic, PA
|San Benito
|Cameron
|300
|The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
|San Benito
|Cameron
|300
|Alaniz Pediatric
|Alamo
|Hidalgo
|300
|Donna Children's Clinic
|Donna
|Hidalgo
|300
|All Star children's Care LLC
|Donna
|Hidalgo
|300
|Edinburg CISD Health Services Dept
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|13,800
|DHR Health
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|8,100
|LHD Hidalgo County Health Department
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|2,100
|UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Conquest Plaza Pharmacy
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|600
|Valley Kidz Clinic
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Quick Penny Investments LLC
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Genoa Healthcare Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Daniella Rodriguez-Rico MD PA
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Edinburg Children's Clinic
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Valley Pediatric Clinic- Edinburg
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Advanced Kids Care PA
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Gobina's Pharmacy Services LLC
|Edinburg
|Hidalgo
|300
|Torres Family Pharmacy LLC
|Elsa
|Hidalgo
|300
|Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic La Joya
|La Joya
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Saenz Medical Pharmacy of Penitas, Inc
|La Joya
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|McAllen ISD
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|3,900
|All Children Pediatric Clinic PA
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Saenz Medical Pharmacy Nolana
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Turtle Healthcare Group LLC
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|900
|G. Scot Johnson Pediatrics
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|600
|Pediatric Associates at Ridge
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|600
|Pediatric Center at Renaissance
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Enrique Caceres MD PA
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Felici Pediatric Clinic
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Lee's Pharmacy & Medical Equipment
|McAllen
|Hidalgo
|300
|Mercedes Children Clinic RGV Group
|Mercedes
|Hidalgo
|300
|Medical Mart & DME
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|Shalom Pediatrics
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|1,200
|R Sergio Ramirez MD PA- Mission
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|600
|Family Health Center- Mission
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|600
|RGV Pediatric Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Mission Children's Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Filosa Children's Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Valley Pediatric Clinic
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Alton Childrens Care
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Advanced Kids Care 2
|Mission
|Hidalgo
|300
|Pharr Childrens Day and Night Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|4,800
|Babies and Childrens Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|1,800
|Norma Iglesias MD & Associates
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Family Medical Day & Night Clinic
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Hemmanuel Pharmacy LLC
|Pharr
|Hidalgo
|300
|Norma Iglesias MD And Associates
|San Juan
|Hidalgo
|300
|RGV Vax
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|6,000
|RGV Adult & Internal Medicine Specialists
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|600
|Mid Valley Pediatrics & Allergy Center
|Weslaco
|Hidalgo
|300
|Linos Pharmacy 2
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|1,800
|Popular Pharmacy
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|1,200
|Canales Medical Services
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|300
|Pediatric Practice Association- RGC
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|200
|Lino's Pharmacy
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|3,900
|Roma Pediatric Clinic
|Rio Grande City
|Starr
|300
|Raymondville Pediatrics
|Raymondville
|Willacy
|300