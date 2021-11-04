Doctor recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays

With pediatric Covid shots now available in the Valley, a doctor is pushing to get children vaccinated before the holidays.

“With many adults getting their booster shots and now children getting vaccinated, I am really hopeful we are getting back to normalcy,” UT Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Luis Ostrosky said.

According to the CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer shot.

The same applies for the just approved 5 to 11 age group.

