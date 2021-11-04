x

Doctor recommends children receive COVID-19 vaccine before the holidays

6 hours 28 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 8:56 AM November 04, 2021 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

With pediatric Covid shots now available in the Valley, a doctor is pushing to get children vaccinated before the holidays.

“With many adults getting their booster shots and now children getting vaccinated, I am really hopeful we are getting back to normalcy,” UT Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Luis Ostrosky said.

According to the CDC, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer shot.

The same applies for the just approved 5 to 11 age group.

A list of places offering pediatric doses is below.

Provider name City County Doses Allocated
Central Administration Building BISD Brownsville Cameron 4,200
St. Anthony Family Clinic Brownsville Cameron 1,200
Mindful Pediatrics Brownsville Cameron 900
Brownsville Kiddie Health Center Brownsville Cameron 600
Valley Doctors Clinic of Brownsville, PLLC Brownsville Cameron 600
Brownsville Childrens Clinic Brownsville Cameron 600
Healthy Tots of Brownsville Brownsville Cameron  300
Advanced Urgent Care of Brownsville Brownsville Cameron 300
Uptown Clinic PLLC Brownsville Cameron 300
Triangle Specialized Family Clinic Brownsville Cameron 300
ABC Pediatrics- Brownsville Brownsville Cameron 300
Boys And Girls Pediatric Clinic- Brownsville Brownsville Cameron 300
The Children's Doctor Brownsville  Cameron 300
Valleywide Pharmacy and DME Inc Brownsville Cameron 300
Brownsville Community Health Center Brownsville  Cameron 300
Salinas Pharmacy Harlingen Cameron 1,200
City of Harlingen Harlingen  Cameron 900
Ut Health Rgv Multispecialty Harlingen  Cameron 900
Muniz Rio Grande Pharmacy Harlingen  Cameron 300
 DSHS Harlingen (RE)  Harlingen  Cameron 300
Julian F Alvarez MD Pediatric Clinic Los Fresnos Cameron 300
Los Fresnos Pharmacy Los Fresnos Cameron 300
CCDHHS San Benito Nursing Office San Benito Cameron 3,000
Salinas Pharmacy Inc San Benito Cameron 1,200
Batta Pediatric Clinic, PA San Benito Cameron 300
The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy San Benito Cameron 300
Alaniz Pediatric Alamo Hidalgo 300
Donna Children's Clinic Donna Hidalgo 300
All Star children's Care LLC Donna Hidalgo 300
Edinburg CISD Health Services Dept Edinburg Hidalgo 13,800
DHR Health Edinburg Hidalgo 8,100
LHD Hidalgo County Health Department Edinburg Hidalgo 2,100
UT Health RGV Employee Health Edinburg Edinburg Hidalgo 1,200
Conquest Plaza Pharmacy Edinburg Hidalgo 600
Valley Kidz Clinic Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Quick Penny Investments LLC Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Genoa Healthcare Edinburg Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Daniella Rodriguez-Rico MD PA Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Edinburg Children's Clinic Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Valley Pediatric Clinic- Edinburg Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Advanced Kids Care PA Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Gobina's Pharmacy Services LLC Edinburg Hidalgo 300
Torres Family Pharmacy LLC Elsa Hidalgo 300
Ashley Pediatrics Day and Night Clinic La Joya La Joya Hidalgo 1,200
Saenz Medical Pharmacy of Penitas, Inc La Joya Hidalgo 1,200
McAllen ISD McAllen Hidalgo 3,900
All Children Pediatric Clinic PA McAllen Hidalgo 1,200
Saenz Medical Pharmacy Nolana McAllen Hidalgo 1,200
Turtle Healthcare Group LLC McAllen Hidalgo 900
G. Scot Johnson Pediatrics McAllen Hidalgo 600
Pediatric Associates at Ridge McAllen Hidalgo 600
Pediatric Center at Renaissance McAllen Hidalgo 300
Enrique Caceres MD PA McAllen Hidalgo 300
Felici Pediatric Clinic McAllen Hidalgo 300
Lee's Pharmacy & Medical Equipment McAllen Hidalgo 300
Mercedes Children Clinic RGV Group Mercedes Hidalgo 300
Medical Mart & DME Mission Hidalgo 1,200
Shalom Pediatrics Mission Hidalgo 1,200
R Sergio Ramirez MD PA- Mission Mission Hidalgo 600
Family Health Center- Mission Mission Hidalgo 600
RGV Pediatric Clinic Mission Hidalgo 300
Mission Children's Clinic Mission Hidalgo 300
Filosa Children's Clinic Mission Hidalgo 300
Valley Pediatric Clinic Mission Hidalgo 300
Alton Childrens Care Mission Hidalgo 300
Advanced Kids Care 2 Mission Hidalgo 300
Pharr Childrens Day and Night Clinic Pharr Hidalgo 4,800
Babies and Childrens Clinic Pharr Hidalgo 1,800
Norma Iglesias MD & Associates Pharr Hidalgo 300
Family Medical Day  & Night Clinic Pharr Hidalgo 300
Hemmanuel Pharmacy LLC Pharr Hidalgo 300
Norma Iglesias MD And Associates San Juan Hidalgo 300
RGV Vax Weslaco Hidalgo 6,000
RGV Adult & Internal Medicine Specialists Weslaco Hidalgo 600
Mid Valley Pediatrics & Allergy Center Weslaco Hidalgo 300
Linos Pharmacy 2 Rio Grande City Starr 1,800
Popular Pharmacy Rio Grande City Starr 1,200
Canales Medical Services Rio Grande City Starr 300
Pediatric Practice Association- RGC Rio Grande City Starr 200
Lino's Pharmacy Rio Grande City Starr 3,900
Roma Pediatric Clinic Rio Grande City Starr 300
Raymondville Pediatrics Raymondville Willacy 300

