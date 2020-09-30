Doctors suggest to wear a mask when exercising in crowded outdoor areas

MCALLEN - As businesses continue to reopen with new safety measures more people are leaving their homes to catch up on their regular routines like jogging and biking.

However, is it necessary to wear a mask while you’re enjoying outdoor activities?

“The closer you are to more people, the higher the possibilities,” DHRhealth Urgent Care Physician, Dr. Cruz Alberto Bernal said.

Dr. Bernal said it is suggested that bikers, walkers and joggers wear a two-layer mask for extra protection, but it could take some time to adjust to the heavy mask.

Medical experts say protecting yourself and others by wearing a mask outweighs any inconveniences you may experience in a crowded area. Those with underlying health conditions should always consider walking in a less crowded area and with a partner.

“If you’re running up on a trail that’s not very packed with people, chances of getting the infection are lower,” Dr. Bernal said.