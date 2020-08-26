Donna ISD hands out Chromebooks, iPads to students
The Donna Independent School District is handing out iPads and Chromebooks to students, preparing for the start of classes on Sept. 8.
All students from kindergarten to high school will receive devices for online learning.
Younger students will receive iPads. Older students will receive Chromebooks.
Watch the video for the full story.
