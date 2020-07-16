Donna ISD may spend $3.7 million on wireless communication towers, providing internet access to all students

The Donna Independent School District may spend about $3.7 million to deploy wireless internet across the district.

Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said — with approval from the school board — the district may deploy 12 communications towers, which would make wireless internet available to all students.

"That would allow our students to remain at home, in a safe place, with their parents, while they're receiving instruction," Azaiez said.

Each communications tower would provide wireless internet within a one-mile radius.

Combined with wireless internet hotspots, the communications towers would allow students with district-issued laptops and tablets to learn from home.

Azaiez said the district plans to act quickly, deploying the communications towers by September or October.

The school board may review the plan on Tuesday.

Watch the video for the full story.