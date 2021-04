Donna ISD students gifted with Chromebooks

320 students with the Donna school district now have Chromebooks so they can continue reading and learning over the summer.

The devices were distributed Thursday at the Todd Middle School gym campus and were provided by the Harlingen-based group RGV Focus.

Unlike the devices students are assigned by their school, students will be able to keep their Chromebooks, Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez said.