Donna police searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap woman at Circle K

Photo credit: Donna Police Department

Donna police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman as she pumped gas at a convenience store Sunday night.

The attempted kidnapping happened at about 9 p.m. at the Circle K convenience store located on the 900 block of W. Frontage Road.

According to Donna police Sgt. Adrian Hooks, the man initially made inappropriate comments to the woman inside the store.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking back to her vehicle before she is attacked by the man at the fuel pumps. The woman told police the man grabbed her and tried pulling her towards his vehicle that was parked at the adjacent fuel pump, according to the Donna Police Department.

After a struggle, the man fled the scene in a black-in-color SUV-type vehicle.

The man was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Jordan logo, black and white shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Donna Police Department or the anonymous line at 956-464-8477.

Sgt. Hooks advises the public to avoid pumping gas at night. If you do pump at night, police recommend finding a well-lit or well-populated area.