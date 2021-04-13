x

Donna police searching for missing teen girl

By: KRGV Digital Team

Donna police asked for the public's help Monday in locating a teen girl last seen nearly two weeks ago. 

Desiree Garcia, 14, was last seen April 1 before leaving her home around midnight on April 2, police say. 

Garcia is described as a Hispanic female about 5'4" in height and weighs about 120 pounds. She has dyed red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red leggings and white tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481. 

