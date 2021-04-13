Donna police searching for missing teen girl
Donna police asked for the public's help Monday in locating a teen girl last seen nearly two weeks ago.
Desiree Garcia, 14, was last seen April 1 before leaving her home around midnight on April 2, police say.
Garcia is described as a Hispanic female about 5'4" in height and weighs about 120 pounds. She has dyed red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red leggings and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481.
More News
News Video
-
Mother-daughter duo aims to change mental health stigma through children's book
-
Donna police searching for missing teen girl
-
Consumer Reports: Inexpensive printers may cost more
-
Voters hear from Brownsville commissioner candidates during online forum
-
5 years after conjoined twins separated, Brownsville girls doing well