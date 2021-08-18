x

DPS: 2 drivers dead, passenger hospitalized in crash near Willacy County line

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

Two drivers are dead and a passenger has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night near the Willacy and Kenedy County line.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Highway 77. 

One vehicle flipped over and burst into flames, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.  

Both drivers died. DPS is currently working to identify them, Brandley said. 

One passenger was taken to a Kingsville hospital in serious condition. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

